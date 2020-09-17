Buffalo vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo vs Miami Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: CBS

Buffalo (1-0) vs Miami (0-1) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

Josh Allen appears to have the offense down.

He led the team in rushing with 57 yards and a score in the 27-17 win over the Jets, he threw for 312 yards and two scores, and he didn’t make any massive mistakes after a big lead. The defense did the rest of the work from there.

It wasn’t a perfect day from the Buffalo defense, but it stuffed the New York ground game and shouldn’t have too many issues with a punchless Dolphin backfield. Miami tried to run against New England in the 21-11 loss, but it didn’t work.

Why Miami Will Win

Can the rest of the Buffalo running game get working if Allen isn’t taking off? The gruesome twosome of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for just 41 yards and no touchdowns on 18 carries.

When Cam Newton wasn’t taking off, New England’s ground game stalled. Miami’s defensive front was able to get into the backfield just enough to be a problem – it stalled.

For all of the yards and all of the success, the Bills had a bit of a hard time to put the Jets away.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Stefan Diggs, Buffalo

The new star Bill wide receiver led the way with eight catches for 86 yards against the Jets, but John Brown was targeted a bit more and there weren’t a whole lot of big plays down the field. Allen has the arm to get him the ball, but now Diggs has to get free.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Allen do to the Dolphins what Cam Newton did last week? Maybe, but the running backs will get involved a little bit more. Miami doesn’t have the offensive weapons to keep up after Buffalo gets out to a big start for a second straight week.

Buffalo vs Miami Prediction, Line

Buffalo 30, Miami 17

Buffalo -5.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

