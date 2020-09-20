Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 3 With The Big Ten

The College Football News bowl projections, and the predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 3, including the Big Ten.
And now the Big Ten should be a part of this thing.
Add the 14 extra teams in the mix, and now there are enough to fill out all of the bowl slots – even if there are a whole lot of losing records among the bowl teams.
Modifications continue to be made.
The RedBox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12) has already decided not to play, and we’re going to assume that two – Famous Idaho Potato (MAC vs. Mountain West) and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona (MAC vs. Mountain West) – won’t be able to go.
Here’s how this continues to be broken down with the belief that contracted bowl tie-ins will be filled no matter what.
Who gets a bowl game, regardless of record?
Which bowl games are almost certain to go, no matter what?
New Year’s Six Bowls, and College Football Playoff.
2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 3
BOWL PROJECTIONS
If every college team is allowed to go bowling regardless of record
Call these the bowl games on the bubble. The only way they’ll be played will be if all the teams are allowed to go bowling. Don’t assume any of them will go off – few of these teams will be bowl eligible, if any – but …
Bahamas Bowl
ESPN, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: FIU vs. Georgia State
Cactus Bowl
ESPN, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs. Indiana
Camellia Bowl
ESPN, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: UAB vs. Troy
Gasparillia Bowl
ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC
Bowl Projection: Florida State vs. Ole Miss
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. MWC
Bowl Projection: Duke vs. Purdue
Mistubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
ESPN, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Myrtle Beach Bowl
ESPN, Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: USF vs. Coastal Carolina
New Mexico Bowl
ESPN, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs. Charlotte
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
ESPN, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12
Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs. Kansas
SoFi Hawaii Bowl
ESPN, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MWC vs. AAC or C-USA
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs. WKU
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC
Bowl Projection: North Texas vs. Liberty
Those bowls are all long shots – again, most of those teams won’t be close to bowl eligible – and then there are the …
