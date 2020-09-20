Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 3 With The Big Ten

The College Football News bowl projections, and the predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 3, including the Big Ten.

And now the Big Ten should be a part of this thing.

Add the 14 extra teams in the mix, and now there are enough to fill out all of the bowl slots – even if there are a whole lot of losing records among the bowl teams.

Modifications continue to be made.

The RedBox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12) has already decided not to play, and we’re going to assume that two – Famous Idaho Potato (MAC vs. Mountain West) and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona (MAC vs. Mountain West) – won’t be able to go.

Here’s how this continues to be broken down with the belief that contracted bowl tie-ins will be filled no matter what.

Who gets a bowl game, regardless of record?

Which bowl games are almost certain to go, no matter what?

New Year’s Six Bowls, and College Football Playoff.

2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 3

BOWL PROJECTIONS

If every college team is allowed to go bowling regardless of record

Call these the bowl games on the bubble. The only way they’ll be played will be if all the teams are allowed to go bowling. Don’t assume any of them will go off – few of these teams will be bowl eligible, if any – but …

Bahamas Bowl

ESPN, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: FIU vs. Georgia State

Cactus Bowl

ESPN, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs. Indiana

Camellia Bowl

ESPN, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs. Troy

Gasparillia Bowl

ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs. Ole Miss

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. MWC

Bowl Projection: Duke vs. Purdue

Mistubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

ESPN, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN, Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: USF vs. Coastal Carolina

New Mexico Bowl

ESPN, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs. Charlotte

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

ESPN, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs. Kansas

SoFi Hawaii Bowl

ESPN, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MWC vs. AAC or C-USA

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs. WKU

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC

Bowl Projection: North Texas vs. Liberty

Those bowls are all long shots – again, most of those teams won’t be close to bowl eligible – and then there are the …

