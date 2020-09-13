Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 2

The College Football News bowl projections, and the predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 2.

Could the Big Ten be a part of all of this soon? At the moment it’s still too soon, but we’ll adjust on the fly if something changes.

There are too many bowls available considering just 76 teams are expected to play college football in 2020 – maybe 77 if you throw in Air Force, and a whole lot more if the Big Ten is alive again – so some modifications have to be made.

At the moment – again, this all changes if the Big Ten teams are available – we have to eliminate some bowls that would’ve been going in normal times. The RedBox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12) has already decided not to go.

We’re going to assume that three – Famous Idaho Potato (MAC vs. Mountain West), Quick Lane (Big Ten vs. MAC), and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona (MAC vs. Mountain West) – won’t be able to go.

For now, we do this a few ways. There are the teams we think are certain to be bowl eligible and will get in like normal, and there’s the thought that everyone could get a bowl bid for one extra game no matter what the final records are.

BOWL PROJECTIONS

If every college team is allowed to go bowling regardless of record

Call these the bowl games on the bubble. The only way they’ll be played will be if all the teams are allowed to go bowling – or if the Big Ten and Pac-12 return. Don’t assume any of them will go off – few of these teams will be bowl eligible, if any – but …

Bahamas Bowl

ESPN, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs. Georgia State

Cactus Bowl

ESPN, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Kansas vs. Liberty

Camellia Bowl

ESPN, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Charlotte vs. South Alabama

Gasparillia Bowl

ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Bowl Projection: USF vs. FIU

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. MWC

Bowl Projection: Duke vs. Ole Miss

Mistubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

ESPN, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN, Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

New Mexico Bowl

ESPN, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs. UTEP

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

ESPN, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Bowl Projection: North Texas vs. Arkansas

SoFi Hawaii Bowl

ESPN, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MWC vs. AAC or C-USA

Bowl Projection: ULM vs. Rice

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC

Bowl Projection: Texas State vs. UTEP

Those bowls are all long shots – again, most of those teams won’t be close to bowl eligible – and then there are the …

