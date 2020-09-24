Boston College vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College Eagles vs Texas State Bobcats prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boston College (1-0) vs Texas State (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats have an aggressive defensive line that might not be fantastic, but it’s active. It’s the offense, though, that’s becoming a bigger factor and is finally starting to work.

They’ve been balanced, the passing game has been effective, and there’s just enough of a ground attack to keep them from being one-dimensional. QB Tyler Vitt has been terrific since taking over the job following the opener, hitting 66% of his passes with six touchdowns and two picks, and he’ll have to get hot early because …

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

Why Boston College Will Win

He’s going to be under pressure all game long. The Texas State offensive line hasn’t been bad for the ground attack, but it’s allowing way too many big pops on the quarterback.

The Boston College defensive front didn’t do too much to get to the quarterback in the win over Duke, but it did enough to become a bother. It’s Phil Jurkovec, though, who’s going to be the team’s difference-maker.

The Notre Dame transfer threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in his debut, and there shouldn’t be a problem bombing away on a Texas State secondary that allows over 300 yards per game through the air.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College was terrific against Duke to give new head coach Jeff Hafley his first win. Not everything was perfect – the O line struggled in pass protection, and Texas State will get behind the line – but David Bailey and the ground game will start to get going to give Jurkovec a bit of a break.

Boston College vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Boston College 40, Texas State 17

Bet on Boston College vs Texas State with BetMGM

Boston College -17.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: RBG

1: DTF