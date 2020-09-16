Boston College vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College Eagles vs Duke Blue Devils prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boston College (0-0) vs Duke (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Boston College Will Win

New head coach Jeff Hafley should be able to do wonders right away with a defense that struggled throughout last season. The Eagles are loaded with experience and veteran tacklers, and it all starts with what should be a whale of a linebacking corps.

The Eagle linebackers aren’t necessarily better than Notre Dame’s, but the 1-2 tackling punch of Max Richardson and John Lamot can hang with anyone in America. Duke’s running game didn’t work in the 27-13 loss to the Fighting Irish, finishing with just 73 yards with most of those coming from one big dash by QB Chase Brice.

The BC defense is going to make Brice throw, but …

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: College Football

Why Duke Will Win

The Blue Devil defense wasn’t bad, and it should be able to slow down the Boston College offense, too.

Notre Dame wasn’t exactly sharp, but Duke’s D had something to do with that thanks to a decent pass rush, a big game from star CB Mark Gilbert – back in the mix after missing last year – and just enough stops to stay in the game.

This is a BC team in need of a tune-up for an offense that has to get the timing down with new starting QB Phil Jurkovec – a transfer from Notre Dame – being thrown into the fire against this solid Blue Devil D. However …

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Boston College offensive line is good enough to take over as the game goes on.

Conditioning will be a factor, but the Eagles have the experience to be a whole lot better on both sides of the ball. This will be a relatively low-scoring grind of a game without a whole lot of big plays.

It’ll be fun, close, and will come down to who can take over late. It’ll be the Eagles.

Boston College vs Duke Prediction, Line

Boston College 24, Duke 20

Bet on Boston College vs Duke with BetMGM

Duke -6, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

1: Get Organized with The Home Edit