Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 8-6, ATS: 6-5, Point Total: 4-2

Saturday, October 3

12:00 FOX

Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 63

12:00 ABC

Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 53.5

3:30 ESPN

Line: Oklahoma State -21, o/u: 54

3:30 FS1

Line: Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 64

7:30 ABC

Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 63

