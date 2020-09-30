Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 8-6, ATS: 6-5, Point Total: 4-2

Saturday, October 3

TCU at Texas

12:00 FOX
Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 63
Baylor at West Virginia

12:00 ABC
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 53.5
Oklahoma State at Kansas

3:30 ESPN
Line: Oklahoma State -21, o/u: 54
Texas Tech at Kansas State

3:30 FS1
Line: Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 64
Oklahoma at Iowa State

7:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 63
