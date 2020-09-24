Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 4 of the season.

Kansas State at Oklahoma

12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma -28, o/u: 52.5
Iowa State at TCU

1:30 FS1
Line: Iowa State -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Texas at Texas Tech

3:30 FOX
Line: Texas -17.5, o/u: 70.5
West Virginia at Oklahoma State

3:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma Sate -7, o/u: 51.5
Kansas at Baylor

7:30 ESPNU
Line: Baylor -17.5, o/u: 62
