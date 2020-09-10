Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

How are the Big 12 predictions so far?
Straight Up: 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction 

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State

12:00 ESPN
Bet MGM Line: Iowa State -11.5, o/u: 57
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

12:00 FS1
Bet MGM Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Arkansas State at Kansas State

12:00 FOX
Bet MGM Line: Kansas State -10.5, o/u: 54.5
Missouri State at Oklahoma

7:00 Sooner Sports
Bet MGM Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
UTEP at Texas

8:00 Longhorn Network
Bet MGM Line: Texas -43, o/u: 48.5
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech

8:00 ESPN+
Bet MGM Line: Texas Tech -39.5, o/u: 74.5
Coastal Carolina at Kansas

10:00 FS1
Bet MGM Line: Kansas -7, o/u: 56.5
