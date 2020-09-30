Baylor vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor (1-0) vs West Virginia (1-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Baylor Will Win

With the “it was against Kansas” caveat, Baylor was terrific in the opener of the Dave Aranda era after getting into a groove in the second half.

Yes, the passing game could’ve been a little crisper, and yes, the running game wasn’t amazing, but the defense lived in the Jayhawk backfield and clamped down on everything after getting down 7-0 in the 47-14 win.

It’s still going to be a process with all of the new parts, but as last week’s West Virginia loss to Oklahoma State showed, the other side isn’t exactly rolling, either.

There’s little to no Mountaineer running game to worry about. Leddie Brown ran for 104 yards against the Cowboys, but that was offset by a whole slew of sacks and other issues. As long as Baylor can keep QB Jarret Doege from getting into a comfortable groove, the D will be just fine.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia has to come out slinging.

Kansas was able to get a wee bit of a passing game going, but not enough of one. The Mountaineers have the receivers and Doege is a decent veteran passer, and at home they all have to click from the start.

Winston Wright and TJ Simmons are a strong receiving tandem, and for all the problems the O line had against Oklahoma State, Leddie Brown really was strong.

This is a better West Virginia team than the one that showed up in Stillwater last week.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Can the West Virginia offensive line hold up? It was swarmed over by Oklahoma State last week, there were way too many penalties, and the defensive front had too many problems against the run.

It’ll be a fun, tight game with West Virginia coming up with just enough explosive plays to offset all the problems against the Bear defensive front.

Baylor vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 27, Baylor 24

Bet on Baylor vs West Virginia with BetMGM

Baylor -3, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate