Baltimore vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: CBS

Network: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Baltimore (1-0) vs Houston (0-1) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

Total dominance. Either Cleveland is truly awful, or Baltimore is just that amazing.

The 38-6 game was over by halftime.

Lamar Jackson was nearly flawless, but it was the defense that put on a shot by keeping Baker Mayfield and the Brown passing game from getting anything going after the game started to get out of hand.

The Ravens D might have been gashed a little bit but the Cleveland ground game, but when it had to, it stiffened. However …

Why Houston Will Win

Yeah, the Cleveland running game. It hardly crushed the Baltimore defense, but Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb combined to average close to six yards per carry. It’s not like the Browns abandoned the run, but it didn’t work well enough when Mayfield wasn’t helping through the air.

Houston won’t have that issue with Deshaun Watson.

He ran for a touchdown in the 34-20 loss to Kansas City, but he wasn’t quite right. Under pressure from the Chief defense seemingly all game long, he never got into a groove. However, if David Johnson can have early success – he averaged seven yards per carry and then was forgotten about – the Texans can keep Jackson and that offense off the field.

Controlling the tempo and time of possession will mean everything.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB JK Dobbins, Baltimore

Mark Ingram got more carries – 10 to 7 – and Lamar Jackson will always be the team’s best runner, but Dobbins was the most effective runner in the red zone with the team’s two rushing scores against the Browns. He only ran for 22 yards and he didn’t catch any passes, but he’s a must-start as he pushes Ingram for time.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston’s defense got torched by Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the loss to the Chiefs, and now it’s about to get rumbled over by all the Baltimore rushing options. Watson will still have problems when Will Fuller isn’t making big plays, but he’ll keep bombing away to keep the Texans in the game enough to make it interesting.

Baltimore vs Houston Prediction, Line

Baltimore 31, Houston 27

Baltimore -7, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

