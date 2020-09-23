Auburn vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Network: SEC Network

Auburn (0-0) vs Kentucky (0-0) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky has the offensive front to control the game and give the revamped Wildcats a chance to keep its style going.

With QB Terry Wilson back, the offense can switch back from the style of run first, run only with Lynn Bowden at the helm. It’ll all rumble behind a line that gets back four starters and has a whole lot of depth, and the defensive front should be even stronger.

Control the tempo, let the lines take over, and drag the opponent down and slow everything to a crawl. Kentucky should be able to do that.

Why Auburn Will Win

Can the Tigers open it up a little more?

Bo Nix should know what he’s doing in his second season as the starter, Seth Williams is one of the best receivers in college football, Anthony Schwartz is among the fastest, and Eli Stove will be as good a No. 3 as any in the SEC.

Kentucky has a good secondary, and it has enough offensive parts to be good, but the Tigers can take over the game right away with a few scores. AU has the linebacking corps to keep UK from doing what UK (normally) does.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky is going to be a problem.

Auburn will pull this off with Nix coming through on two fourth quarter scoring drives, but it’s going to take a whole lot of sweating to get there with the Wildcats showing up strong on both sides of the ball.

Expect a low-scoring grind, but it’ll be entertaining.

Auburn vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Auburn 23, Kentucky 17

Auburn -8, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

