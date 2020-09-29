Auburn vs Georgia Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Network: ESPN

Auburn (1-0) vs Georgia (1-0) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

How much do you believe in the Georgia offense?

D’Wan Mathis struggled against Arkansas – to be very, very nice about it – and Stetson Bennett stepped in and was solid, throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Now USC JT Daniels has been medically cleared to play to throw another wrinkle in the quarterback mix.

But there’s a running game to rely on, right?

42 carries, 121 yards – fewer than three yards per carry – in the 37-10 win over the Hogs.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix was solid in the 29-13 win over Kentucky, looking and playing like a guy with a year of starting experience under his belt. He’s still misfiring a bit too often, but with NFL-caliber receivers Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz, and Eli Stove to throw to, the passing game worked early on.

However …

Why Georgia Will Win

Yes, the Bulldog offense might be a question mark, but the defense will continue to be a rock.

The Georgia secondary was terrific against Feleipe Franks and the Hogs – coming up with three interceptions including a pick-six from Eric Stokes – and the run defense was a rock. Arkansas didn’t have any room to move, and now the Bulldog defensive front gets an Auburn running game that didn’t work against Kentucky.

Bo Nix led the team with 34 rushing yards with the backs not doing enough to shake free. The Bulldogs defense isn’t going to get give up more than 150 yards on the ground – it’s going to be Nix or bust.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia might not be anything pretty, but it’ll be effective.

From the two turnovers, to the shaky quarterback play in the slow start, to the 12 penalties, it was a rough outing for a Bulldog team that was able to get by Arkansas just by being far more talented on D.

The Auburn defense will show up, too, keeping the game close. A few big plays from the Tiger receiving corps will keep the pressure on, but the Bulldogs will survive on a late score and a big defensive stop.

Auburn vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Georgia 23, Auburn 20

Georgia -7, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

