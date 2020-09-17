Atlanta vs Dallas Prediction, Game Preview

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Atlanta vs Dallas Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: FOX

Atlanta (0-1) vs Dallas (0-1) Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

The passing game certainly worked.

Atlanta had a whole slew of issues in the 38-25 loss to Seattle, but Matt Ryan and the Falcons bombed away for 450 yards with three different receivers hitting the 100-yard mark.

Dallas did a decent job overall defensively in the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the secondary wasn’t pressed by the passing game like it should’ve been. The Rams worked the ground game, but Jared Goff was effective – averaging almost nine yards per pass – when he got his chances.

Atlanta won’t be afraid to run Todd Gurley and Brian Hill, but it’s on Ryan to make this work.

Why Dallas Will Win

The new coaching staff is working ways to get Ezekiel Elliott the ball in a variety of ways. He touched the ball 25 times, was great in space on his three catches, and he was effective and tough against the terrific Ram defensive front.

But this game is about Dak Prescott.

Russell Wilson destroyed the Atlanta secondary for 322 yards and four scores on a 31-of-35 day, even though he was pressured throughout. Prescott was solid against the Rams, but the offense stalled in the second half. After playing it relatively safe – until the end with that oh-so-questionable pass interference call – this is the week to he’ll start airing it out a bit more.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta

Julio Jones will always be Atlanta’s top receiver, and Russell Gage caught nine passes for 114 yards against Seattle, but Ridley caught both of Matt Ryan’s touchdown passes. The work will still be distributed equally, but Ridley is crawling up into fantasy No. 1 receiver territory with another big game.

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas will overcome a few questionable calls – both by the officials and the coaching staff – in the opening weekend loss to settle in and be more effective. The run defense won’t get pounded on like it did against the Rams, Prescott will be terrific, and the defense will overcome another big day from Ryan for the win.

Atlanta vs Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 34, Atlanta 24

Dallas -4.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

