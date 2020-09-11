Army vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Army Black Knights vs ULM Warhawks prediction and game preview.

Army vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (1-0) vs ULM (0-0) Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

ULM will score.

If that doesn’t sound like much, ask Middle Tennessee after it was blanked by Army 42-0.

The offense doesn’t have Caleb Evans around anymore at quarterback, but the receiving corps is full of guys who can stretch the field with a good uptempo attack that knows how to spread things out.

The linebacking corps has just enough speed and athleticism to keep with the Army runners on the outside, but …

Why Army Will Win

ULM doesn’t do that defense thing all that well.

It’s run defense was an issue throughout last season – giving up 200 yards or more in 11 of the 12 games – including a 254-yard, four-touchdown day in a 51-29 loss to Georgia Southern and its option attack.

Army was razor-sharp last week with the offense looking in midseason form, hitting Middle Tennessee for 340 yards and five touchdowns as it controlled the game throughout.

The Knights had the ball for well over 35 minutes, including a 99-yard scoring drive that took over 12 minutes. Expect a whole lot of long, grinding, effective marches.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be as ugly as the Middle Tennessee game, but Army will do enough to own the game after an entertaining first half. ULM will get a few points to keep the Knights pushing.

Army vs ULM Prediction, Line

Army 38, ULM 20

Army -21, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

