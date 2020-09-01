Army vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Army vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (0-0) vs Middle Tennessee (0-0) Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders have to control the line of scrimmage from the start, and they should be able to do that on the offensive side.

This is a fast-paced, quick-temp-oriented Middle Tennessee attack with the running backs to crank out yards in chunks behind an offensive line that should grow into one of the best in Conference USA.

QB Asher O’Hara is the rushing star, but he has the backs to help the cause, too. Army has decent size at linebacker, but the front three isn’t going to get behind the line and the Blue Raider offense should get room to move. But …

Why Army Will Win

The Blue Raider defense won’t be able to get off the field, because it won’t be able to do enough against the run.

Middle Tennessee couldn’t seem to come up with a third down stop last year, and now the defense has to replace seven of the top 12 tacklers from a group that finished dead last in Conference USA in total defense.

The pass D was a bigger issue than the run defense, and that will matter just a wee bit. No, Army isn’t going to wing the ball all over the yard, but it’ll hit on two big pass plays – they might be the only two completions of the day – to go along with the normal production on the ground. And then there’s the …

What’s Going To Happen

Time of possession.

Army will seem like it always has the ball, because it will.

The Knight offense that controlled the clock for 33 minutes a game last season will push for around the 40 mark against a Middle Tennessee team that was 118th in the nation in time of possession.

The Blue Raiders will have their moments, but they’ll never be able to get into any sort of a groove. Their offense will work, but when Army needs to take back the momentum with a long march, it will do it.

Army vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Army 28, Middle Tennessee 20

Army -3, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

