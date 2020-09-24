Army vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview

Army Black Knights vs Cincinnati Bearcats prediction and game preview.

Army vs Cincinnati Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN

Army (2-0) vs Cincinnati (1-0) Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

With the exception of Clemson, who has been sharper so far out of the gate than Army?

The Black Knights were brilliant in a dominant 42-0 performance over Middle Tennessee, and they rocked ULM 37-7 in a game that wasn’t even that close.

How tight are they? They’ve owned the time of possession battle, keeping it for over 36 minutes a game so far, they’re converting 71% of their third down chances, and they’re doing what they do with the nation’s leading ground game averaging 390 yards per outing.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats have the power to take Army right out of its gameplan.

How do you stop Army? You hit it with long, sustained drives and don’t let the offense take control with their crushing marches. UC has the offensive front to pound away on an Army defensive front that hasn’t been tested yet.

On the other side, the linebackers might still need some grooming, but 15 of the top 17 tacklers are back from last year, and it showed with a dominant defensive performance in the win over Austin Peay.

The defensive line might be the best in the AAC. Stop fullback Jakobi Buchanan from establishing himself up the middle, and everyone else should be able to clean things up.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati will pull off the win, but it’s going to sweat it out for the full 60 minutes.

The Army offense is humming. Granted, playing Middle Tennessee and Austin Peay isn’t any big deal, but the Knights pitched two perfect games, and now the Bearcats have to deal with the precision.

Veteran QB Desmond Ridder, along with a good-enough game from the UC defensive front, will overcome an Army 300-yard rushing day.

Army vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 26, Army 17

Cincinnati -13.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

