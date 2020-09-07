Arizona vs San Francisco Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs San Francisco prediction and game preview.

Arizona vs San Francisco Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Arizona (0-0) vs San Francisco (0-0) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Let’s see what this offense can do when it really opens it up. It found a groove as Kyler Murray was able to settle in, and now he’s got the offensive line in place, he’s got DeAndre Hopkins as a true No. 1, and he’s got the coaching staff that knows what it’s doing now.

The 49ers can’t let this get into a shootout considering the receiving corps is questionable – Deebo Samuel should go, but he might be limited – however …

Why San Francisco Will Win

Jimmy Garoppolo went off in the two games against the Cardinals, hitting them for over 700 passing yards in the two wins. The Niners would rather dominate the tempo with the ground game and allow Garappolo to get comfortable keeping the chains moving, but the Cardinal secondary is still a question mark.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Kenyan Drake, Arizona

All eyes will be on Murray and Hopkins, but after going on a tear over the last few games of last season – seven touchdown runs in the final three games – he’s been one of the biggest calls in fantasy drafts. How much will Murray run? How much work with Chase Edmonds and Eno Benjamin get? He hit the great Niners run defense for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting last year.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona is going to make this fun. The San Francisco defense will own the first half, but Murray will get hot midway through the second to turn this into something interesting. Of course, all of America will be watching Tom Brady and Drew Brees going at it while this is all happening, but this should be just as entertaining as San Francisco holds on late.

Arizona vs San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Arizona 23

San Francisco -7, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

