Appalachian State vs Marshall Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Marshall Thundering Herd prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Marshall Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: CBS Sports Network

Appalachian State (1-0) vs Marshall (1-0) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

It wasn’t a pretty performance against Charlotte in the 35-20 win, but it was effective.

The defense wasn’t as strong early in the second half as it should’ve been, and it took too long to put the game away, but the ground game was dynamite.

Zac Thomas and the passing game were fine against the 49ers, but the running game was the star with 308 yards – Marcus Williams and Camerun Peoples each hit the 100-yard mark.

Marshall’s run defense was dominant in a 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky, but it wasn’t tested after getting up 21-0 right away. App State will test the Herd D right away, but …

Why Marshall Will Win

Is that really the Marshall passing game going forward?

Welcome to Grant Wells, a freshman who hit 16-of-23 passes for 307 yards and four scores with big pass after big pass in the blowout win. The offensive line gave him time, RB Brenden Knox took the pressure off a bit when needed, and the offense exploded.

The defensive front will apply more pressure in the Appalachian State backfield than the Charlotte defense did – which was non-existent – with a linebacking corps that should limit the big, gashing running plays.

If the Herd can force takeaways – Appalachian State turned it over four times last week – they’ll take over the game.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a terrific battle.

This is a good, explosive Marshall team with the upside and talent to push for the Conference USA title. However, Appalachian State will tighten up the mistakes against Charlotte, will be balanced enough offensively to keep the chains moving, and will come up with yet another strong performance for the Sun Belt.

Appalachian State vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 31, Marshall 26

Appalachian State -4.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

