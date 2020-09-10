Appalachian State vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Charlotte 49ers prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Appalachian State (0-0) vs Charlotte (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Charlotte Will Win

The passing game should be better. The ground game will still be fine thanks to the addition of Northern Illinois transfer Tre Harbison, but it’s the veterans for the air show that should shine.

All of the top receivers are back for Chris Reynolds to work with against an Appalachian State secondary that has to replace a few starters. Most of the top tacklers from last year are gone, losing RB Darrynton Evans hurts, and dangerous targets Corey Sutton has opted out. But …

– CFN Preview 2020: Every Team Preview, Rankings, Predictions

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Mountaineers are still loaded at receiver, Zac Thomas is a strong veteran passer, and the offensive machine isn’t going to stop.

The Charlotte defense isn’t going to be bad, but it’s breaking in two new cornerbacks while trying to gear up a pass rush that lost its main man, Alex Highsmith. The 49ers aren’t going to do much against a fantastic ASU line that was the Sun Belt’s best last year and its back four starters.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 2

What’s Going To Happen

Last year’s 56-41 Appalachian State win was a blast – far better than the 45-9 version in 2018 – with Charlotte winning the yardage battle 526 to 458.

The 49ers didn’t do anything to stop the Mountaineer attack, but there were a whole lot of big plays on both sides along with a TON of penalties – the two combined for 24.

This one won’t be quite that exciting.

Both teams are fun and should put on an energetic show, but it’ll be three years in a row for the Mountaineers as they come up with a balanced effort to kick off the first regular season under head coach Shawn Clark with a win.

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 40, Charlotte 20

Bet on Appalachian State vs Charlotte with BetMGM

Appalachian State -17, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Apocalypse ’45

1: Bill & Ted Face The Music