Appalachian State vs Campbell Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Campbell Camels prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs Campbell Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

Network: ESPN+

Appalachian State (1-1) vs Campbell (0-2) Game Preview

Why Campbell Will Win

The Camels have been plucky.

They came within a two-point conversion of beating Georgia Southern, and they provided a push in a loss to Coastal Carolina last week. Now it gets a down Appalachian State team going off a desultory loss to Marshall.

Campbell has a playmaker in QB Hajj-Malik Williams, who needs to keep the offense on the field, keep hitting third down conversions – the Camels are converting 53% of their chances – and the offense has to answer every good Mountaineer drive with points, but …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Campbell run defense hasn’t been anything special.

No one’s run D is all that great against Georgia Southern’s option attack, but there was a defensive problem against Coastal Carolina, too. The Appalachian State running game that was so good against Charlotte in the opening win was stuffed by Marshall. This is the game to get that back,

Watch for the Mountaineers to get off to a hot start – mostly on the ground – to get the taste of the Marshall loss out of their mouth.

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State will get back on track.

Campbell’s offense has the pop and balance to go on a few nice drives, but the Mountaineers will come out roaring. Expect 250 ASU rushing yards for the game, and watch for the game to be over by halftime.

Appalachian State vs Campbell Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 45, Campbell 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

