AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 3

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 3 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
Also Receiving Votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 (NR) 108
24. Louisville Cardinals 1-1 (18) 115
23. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (23) 230
22. Army Knights 2-0 (22) 296
21. Pitt Panthers 2-0 (25) 315
20. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (20) 350
19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 (19) 374
18. BYU Cougars 1-0 (21) 405
17 Memphis Tigers 1-0 (16) 510
16. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (15) 529
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (11) 693
14. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (13) 720
13. UCF Knights 1-0 (14) 771
12. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (17) 816
11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12) 883
10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (10) 972
T8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (8) 1037
T8. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9) 1037
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7) 1200
6. LSU Tigers 0-0 (6) 1221 (1 1st place points)
5. Florida Gators 0-0 (5) 1239
4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4) 1320
3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3) 1368
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (2) 1458 (1 1st place points)
1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1) 1523 (59 1st place points)