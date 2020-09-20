AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 3

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 3 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Also Receiving Votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 (NR) 108

24. Louisville Cardinals 1-1 (18) 115

23. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (23) 230

22. Army Knights 2-0 (22) 296

21. Pitt Panthers 2-0 (25) 315

20. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (20) 350

19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 (19) 374

18. BYU Cougars 1-0 (21) 405

17 Memphis Tigers 1-0 (16) 510

16. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (15) 529

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (11) 693

14. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (13) 720

13. UCF Knights 1-0 (14) 771

12. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (17) 816

11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12) 883

10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (10) 972

T8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (8) 1037

T8. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9) 1037

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7) 1200

6. LSU Tigers 0-0 (6) 1221 (1 1st place points)

5. Florida Gators 0-0 (5) 1239

4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4) 1320

3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3) 1368

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (2) 1458 (1 1st place points)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1) 1523 (59 1st place points)