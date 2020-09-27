AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 4

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 4 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 4 of the college football season. Now the poll is adding in the Big Ten and Pac-12, too. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Pitt Panthers 3-0 (21)

24. Iowa Hawkeyes 0-0 (NR)

23. Oklahoma Sooners 1-1 (3)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (12)

21. Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 (16)

20. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR)

19. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (NR)

18. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (14)

17. UCF Knights 2-0 (13)

16. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (NR)

15. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (10)

14. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (11)

13. Texas Longhorns 2-0 (T8)

12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (NR)

11. LSU Tigers 0-1 (6)

10. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (12)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (NR)

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 (NR)

7. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (T8)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (4)

4. Florida Gators 1-0 (5)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (NR)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)