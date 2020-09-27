AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 4

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 4 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 4 of the college football season. Now the poll is adding in the Big Ten and Pac-12, too. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Pitt Panthers 3-0 (21)
24. Iowa Hawkeyes 0-0 (NR)
23. Oklahoma Sooners 1-1 (3)
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (12)
21. Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 (16)
20. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR)
19. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (NR)
18. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (14)
17. UCF Knights 2-0 (13)
16. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (NR)
15. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (10)
14. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (11)
13. Texas Longhorns 2-0 (T8)
12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (NR)
11. LSU Tigers 0-1 (6)
10. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (12)
9. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (NR)
8. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 (NR)
7. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (T8)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)
5. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (4)
4. Florida Gators 1-0 (5)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (NR)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)
AP college football poll, AP college football rankings, AP college football rankings week 4, AP Poll, AP poll football, AP Poll Rankings, AP Rankings, AP Top 25, College Football Rankings, AP Poll, CFN, Features, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 4
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email