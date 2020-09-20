AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 3 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 AP ranking is in parentheses.

One big note: the AP won’t be ranking Big Ten teams yet.

Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 (NR)

24. SMU Mustangs 2-0 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (23)

22. Army Knights 2-0 (22)

21. BYU Cougars 1-0 (21)

20. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (20)

19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 (19)

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (11)

17 Memphis Tigers 1-0 (16)

16. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (15)

15. Pitt Panthers 2-0 (25)

14. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (13)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12)

12. UCF Knights 1-0 (14)

11. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (17)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (10)

9. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9)

8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (8)

7. LSU Tigers 0-0 (6)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)

5. Florida Gators 0-0 (5)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)