AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 3 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 AP ranking is in parentheses.
One big note: the AP won’t be ranking Big Ten teams yet.
Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 (NR)
24. SMU Mustangs 2-0 (NR)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (23)
22. Army Knights 2-0 (22)
21. BYU Cougars 1-0 (21)
20. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (20)
19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 (19)
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (11)
17 Memphis Tigers 1-0 (16)
16. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (15)
15. Pitt Panthers 2-0 (25)
14. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (13)
13. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12)
12. UCF Knights 1-0 (14)
11. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (17)
10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (10)
9. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9)
8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (8)
7. LSU Tigers 0-0 (6)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)
5. Florida Gators 0-0 (5)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)
