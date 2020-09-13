AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 2 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 AP ranking is in parentheses.

Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

25. TCU Horned Frogs 0-0 (38)

24. Baylor Bears 0-0 (36)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (34)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-0 (NR)

21. Appalachian State Mountaineers 1-0 (32)

20. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (27)

19. Army Knights 2-0 (NR)

18. Louisville Cardinals 1-0 (31)

17. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (30)

16 Memphis Tigers 1-0 (26)

15. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (25)

14. UCF Knights 0-0 (21)

13. Cincinnati Bearcats 0-0 (20)

12. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (18)

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 (15)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (13)

9. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (14)

8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (11)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 (12)

6. Florida Gators 0-0 (8)

5. LSU Tigers 0-0 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (5)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (3)

1. Clemson Tigers 1-0 (1)