AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 2 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 AP ranking is in parentheses.
Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
25. TCU Horned Frogs 0-0 (38)
24. Baylor Bears 0-0 (36)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (34)
22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-0 (NR)
21. Appalachian State Mountaineers 1-0 (32)
20. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (27)
19. Army Knights 2-0 (NR)
18. Louisville Cardinals 1-0 (31)
17. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (30)
16 Memphis Tigers 1-0 (26)
15. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (25)
14. UCF Knights 0-0 (21)
13. Cincinnati Bearcats 0-0 (20)
12. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (18)
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 (15)
10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (13)
9. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (14)
8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (11)
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 (12)
6. Florida Gators 0-0 (8)
5. LSU Tigers 0-0 (6)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (5)
3. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (3)
1. Clemson Tigers 1-0 (1)
