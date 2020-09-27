Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 4 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are waiting in the wings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
Others Receiving Votes: Louisiana 108; Minnesota 106; SMU 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas State 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.
25. Pitt Panthers 3-0 (NR) 179
24. Memphis Tigers 1-0 (20) 215
23. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 (24) 215
22. BYU Cougars 2-0 (23) 260
21. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19) 271
20. Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 (21) 321
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (18) 374
18. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (17) 438
17. LSU Tigers 0-1 (5) 445
16. Oklahoma Sooners 1-1 (T3) 438
15. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (16) 480
14. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 (NR) 492
13. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (11) 561
12. UCF Knights 2-0 (15) 577
11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12) 578
10. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (13) 589
9. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9) 745
8. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (14) 795
7. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (8) 889
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (10) 890
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7) 971
4. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (T3) 1006
3. Florida Gators 1-0 (6) 1038
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (2) 1144 (4 1st place points)
1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1) 1194 (42 1st place points)
W&W Today's Games Ad, 300x250 for CFBN - v1.1.2