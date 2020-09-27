Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 4 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are waiting in the wings?

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Others Receiving Votes: Louisiana 108; Minnesota 106; SMU 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas State 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.

25. Pitt Panthers 3-0 (NR) 179

24. Memphis Tigers 1-0 (20) 215

23. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 (24) 215

22. BYU Cougars 2-0 (23) 260

21. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19) 271

20. Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 (21) 321

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (18) 374

18. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (17) 438

17. LSU Tigers 0-1 (5) 445

16. Oklahoma Sooners 1-1 (T3) 438

15. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (16) 480

14. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 (NR) 492

13. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (11) 561

12. UCF Knights 2-0 (15) 577

11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12) 578

10. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (13) 589

9. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9) 745

8. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (14) 795

7. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (8) 889

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (10) 890

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7) 971

4. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (T3) 1006

3. Florida Gators 1-0 (6) 1038

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (2) 1144 (4 1st place points)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1) 1194 (42 1st place points)

