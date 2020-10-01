American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

American Athletic college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 7-3, Point Total: 6-5
Saturday, October 2
East Carolina at Georgia State
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 69
USF at Cincinnati
3:30 ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -22, o/u: 46
Memphis at SMU
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Memphis -2.5, o/u: 74.5
Navy at Air Force
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Navy -7, o/u: 46.5
Tulsa at UCF
7:30 ESPN2
Line: UCF -21.5, o/u: 72
