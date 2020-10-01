American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

American Athletic

American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By 31 minutes ago

By |

American Athletic college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 7-3, Point Total: 6-5

Saturday, October 2

East Carolina at Georgia State

12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 69
Bet on this at BetMGM

USF at Cincinnati

3:30 ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -22, o/u: 46
Bet on this at BetMGM

Memphis at SMU

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Memphis -2.5, o/u: 74.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Navy at Air Force

6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Navy -7, o/u: 46.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Tulsa at UCF

7:30 ESPN2
Line: UCF -21.5, o/u: 72
Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , American Athletic, American Athletic, CFN, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Fearless Predictions, Houston, Memphis, Navy, News, Schedules, SMU, Teams Conferences, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UCF, USF, Week 5

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home