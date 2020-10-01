American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By CollegeFootballNews.com | 31 minutes ago

American Athletic college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 11-2, ATS: 7-3, Point Total: 6-5

Saturday, October 2

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 69

3:30 ESPN+

Line: Cincinnati -22, o/u: 46

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Memphis -2.5, o/u: 74.5

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Navy -7, o/u: 46.5

7:30 ESPN2

Line: UCF -21.5, o/u: 72

