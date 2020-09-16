American Athletic Conference Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.
How are the AAC predictions so far?
Straight Up: 4-1, ATS 3-1, o/u: 3-1
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
12:00 ESPN
Line: Baylor -4.5, o/u: 62
Austin Peay at Cincinnati
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -33.5, o/u: 52.5
Navy at Tulane
12:00 ABC
Line: Tulane -7.5, o/u: 49
Houston at Baylor
12:00 FOX
Line: Baylor -4.5, o/u: 62
USF at Notre Dame
2:30 USA
Line: Notre Dame -25, o/u: 50.5
UCF at Georgia Tech
3:30 ABC
Line: UCF -7.5, o/u: 60
SMU at North Texas
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: SMU -14, o/u: 69
