Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

American Athletic

American Athletic Conference Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

How are the AAC predictions so far?
Straight Up: 4-1, ATS 3-1, o/u: 3-1

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

12:00 ESPN
Line: Baylor -4.5, o/u: 62
Austin Peay at Cincinnati

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -33.5, o/u: 52.5
Navy at Tulane

12:00 ABC
Line: Tulane -7.5, o/u: 49
Houston at Baylor

12:00 FOX
Line: Baylor -4.5, o/u: 62
USF at Notre Dame

2:30 USA
Line: Notre Dame -25, o/u: 50.5
UCF at Georgia Tech

3:30 ABC
Line: UCF -7.5, o/u: 60
SMU at North Texas

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: SMU -14, o/u: 69
