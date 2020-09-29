Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: CBS

Alabama (1-0) vs Texas A&M (1-0) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Let’s just say A&M got its first game out of the way.

The Aggies have a far stronger offense than the one that showed up against Vanderbilt. It was just … off. However, most teams haven’t been quite right to start the 2020 season.

A&M needs to control the clock – it didn’t do that against the Commodores in the 17-12 win. It can’t turn the ball over three times like it did last week, the first game penalties and misfires have to be cleaned up, and the timing of the entire attack has to be a whole lot sharper.

However, the running game wasn’t bad, there were enough good midrange throws from Kellen Mond, and now the O has to figure out how to score.

Okay, so good luck with that against Alabama. This is on Mond, but he hasn’t been all that awful in his three cracks against the Tide, and this is his game to step up and shine.

Why Alabama Will Win

Start fast, be balanced, and end this fast. That’s what Alabama did against Missouri and it coasted from there.

On the plus side for the Tide, the game was essentially over after the first quarter, the defense was a bit leaky in the fourth quarter, and now this seems like one of those games that they come out and play an air-tight full four quarters after the letup.

Mac Jones was fantastic against the Tigers – hitting 18-of-24 passes for 249 yards and two scores – Najee Harris was excellent with 98 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and even with all of the positives there’s still something to shoot for.

The offense line was okay, but it’s going to need to be better. Expect an even stronger all-around game from the Tide front five.

What’s Going To Happen

Watch out for Mond to be solid.

The game was over, but Missouri’s Shawn Robinson stepped in and hit 19-of-25 passes against the Tide secondary. Mond doesn’t have to go KJ Costello and bomb away, but he’s a good enough veteran to settle in and keep things moving just enough to make the game a battle.

A fired up A&M team will be far, far stronger than it was last week, but the Alabama running game will take over in the second half. Jones will be strong enough to keep the Tide offense moving when it has to.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Alabama 34, Texas A&M 20

Alabama -17, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4.5

