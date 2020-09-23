Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers prediction and game preview.

Alabama vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPN

Alabama (0-0) vs Missouri (0-0) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Missouri will be working on its offensive line for a little bit.

It’s not like the Tigers will be awful up front, but new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the staff had some reworking to do,. New starting quarterback Connor Bazelak or Shawn Robinson will need time to get the proverbial feet wet, the secondary that was solid has to come up with a whole lot more picks and big plays, and …

Yeah, Alabama isn’t the team you play as a tune-up.

The Crimson Tide offensive line should be ready to blast away from the start. With everyone a bit rusty to start the season, the easiest thing to do is line up, run the ball, and keep it going. With Najee Harris and Brian Robinson working behind another line full of all-stars, Bama should control the game and the clock.

Why Missouri Will Win

Can the Mizzou passing game get into a rhythm early on?

The Alabama secondary is more than fine and full of excellent talents, but it’s the one area that’s going to need a little while to be great. The Tigers have to take advantage. and no matter who the starting quarterback is, he has to keep pushing.

The receivers are there to push the Tide, with Virginia Tech transfer Damon Hazelton a true No. 1 target around a slew of other new, dangerous parts. No one will expecting much of anything, so the Tigers are going to turn it loose.

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama 42, Duke 3.

Alabama 51, Louisville 14.

Alabama 24, Florida State 7.

Alabama 52, USC 6 … and on, and on, and on.

2014 West Virginia is the only team to not get obliterated in a Crimson Tide opener for a long, long time, and the last loss in a first game of the season was against UCLA back in 2001.

Bama will be business-like with good balance, a solid game from starting QB Mac Jones, and despite a few big Missouri plays here and there to give Nick Saban a few things to be mad about, there won’t be any major issues.

Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Alabama 41, Missouri 13

Alabama -27, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

