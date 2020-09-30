ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 18-2, ATS: 15-3, Point Total: 10-7
Friday, October 2
Campbell at Wake Forest
7:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -35, o/u: No Line
Saturday, October 3
NC State at Pitt
12;00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -14, o/u: 47
North Carolina at Boston College
3:30 ABC
Line: North Carolina -14, o/u: 55
Jacksonville State at Florida State
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Virginia Tech at Duke
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 54
Virginia at Clemson
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Clemson -28.5, o/u: 55
