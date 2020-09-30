ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 18-2, ATS: 15-3, Point Total: 10-7

Friday, October 2

7:00 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -35, o/u: No Line

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 3

12;00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -14, o/u: 47

– Bet on this at BetMGM

3:30 ABC

Line: North Carolina -14, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM

4:00 ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

– Bet on this at BetMGM

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 54

– Bet on this at BetMGM

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Clemson -28.5, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM