ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.
How are the ACC predictions so far?
Straight Up: 6-1, ATS 4-3, o/u: 5-2
Syracuse at Pitt
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -22, o/u: 50.5
Boston College at Duke
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -6, o/u: 52
USF at Notre Dame
2:30 USA
Line: Notre Dame -25, o/u: 50.5
Charlotte at North Carolina
3:30 ESPN3
Line: North Carolina -29.5, o/u: 60
UCF at Georgia Tech
3:30 ABC
Line: UCF -7.5, o/u: 60
The Citadel at Clemson
4:00 ACC Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Miami at Louisville
7:30 ABC
Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 64.5
Wake Forest at NC State
8:00 ACC Network
Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 54.5
