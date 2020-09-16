ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

How are the ACC predictions so far?
Straight Up: 6-1, ATS 4-3, o/u: 5-2

Click on each game for game preview & prediction 

Syracuse at Pitt

12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -22, o/u: 50.5
Boston College at Duke

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -6, o/u: 52
USF at Notre Dame

2:30 USA
Line: Notre Dame -25, o/u: 50.5
Charlotte at North Carolina

3:30 ESPN3
Line: North Carolina -29.5, o/u: 60
UCF at Georgia Tech

3:30 ABC
Line: UCF -7.5, o/u: 60
The Citadel at Clemson

4:00 ACC Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Miami at Louisville

7:30 ABC
Line: Louisville -2.5, o/u: 64.5
Wake Forest at NC State

8:00 ACC Network
Line: NC State -2.5, o/u: 54.5
