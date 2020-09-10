ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

ACC

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Miami -13.5, o/u: 51.5
Saturday, September 12

Syracuse at North Carolina

12:00, ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -22, o/u: 63.5
Duke at Notre Dame

2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -20, o/u: 54.4
Georgia Tech at Florida State

3:30, ABC
Line: Florida State -12.5, o/u: 52.5
Austin Peay at Pitt

4:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -27.5, o/u: 49
Clemson at Wake Forest

7:30, ABC
Line: Clemson -33, o/u: 60
WKU at Louisville

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -11.5, o/u: 58
