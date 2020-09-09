ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Thursday, September 10
UAB at Miami
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Miami -13.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Miami 30, UAB 17
Saturday, September 12
Syracuse at North Carolina
12:00, ACC Network
North Carolina -22, o/u: 63.5
Prediction: North Carolina 34, Syracuse 30
Duke at Notre Dame
2:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -20, o/u: 54.4
Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Duke 13
Georgia Tech at Florida State
3:30, ABC
Line: Florida State -12.5, o/u: 52.5
Prediction: Florida State 27, Georgia Tech 17
Austin Peay at Pitt
4:00, ACC Network
Pitt -27.5, o/u: 49
Prediction: Pitt 38, Austin Peay 10
Clemson at Wake Forest
7:30, ABC
Line: Clemson -33, o/u: 60
Prediction: Clemson 45, Wake Forest 13
WKU at Louisville
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -11.5, o/u: 58
Prediction: Louisville 34, WKU 20
