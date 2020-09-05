5 Best College Football Predictions: Point Totals Week 3

What five games appear to be the best bets and the best point total picks going into Week 3? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 3 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 3 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 3 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

– Week 3 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

Results So Far, Point Totals: 8-5

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

We’re down to just 15 FBS vs. FBS games this week, so we’re turning the 10 Best Point Total Predictions piece into the top five – so we have to nail them cold.

The five point totals that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

POINT TOTAL: 49.5

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Do you really believe in the Pitt offense just because it went off on Austin Peay? The point total is way, way, way low, but the offense struggled and sputtered to get past 30 points in 12 of the 16 games before whacking around the Governors.

The Syracuse offense went off last year in the last three games, but it sputtered and coughed in a 31-6 loss to North Carolina to start the season, and don’t believe that it’ll be able to crank up 24 points or more until you see it.

These two combined for 47 last year in a 27-20 Panther win, and that’s about what it should be this time around.

– Week 3 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

POINT TOTAL: 52.5

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

WKU has everything in place to be an under machine. The defense is good enough to come up with a big season, and the offense is still questionable. The Hilltoppers only came up with 21 points in last week’s loss to Louisville to make it 11 games in last 14 without hitting the 30 point mark.

There’s an offense in place, but even if it goes off, the D could keep Liberty to around 20 or so. If you take out losses to Louisville and Florida Atlantic since the start of November of 2018, WKU has allowed fewer than 30 points in the last 13 games against FBS teams.

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

POINT TOTAL: 51.5

PICK: Under

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

You can’t go wrong assuming the under on Duke no matter what it is.

The Blue Devils only scored 13 last week against Notre Dame and struggled over the last seven games to do much of anything, failing to score more than 27 points since the middle of 2019.

Boston College is just starting out its season, and it should grind out this game and keep the score low.

NEXT: The Top 2 Best Bet Point Totals For Week 3 Are …