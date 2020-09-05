5 Best College Football Predictions: Money Line Picks Week 4

What five games appear to be the best bets and the best money line picks going into Week 4? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 4 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 4 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 4 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

– Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

– Week 4 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

Results So Far ATS: 2-3

It’s value time with high risk and high reward, but without being totally insane. Go 1-4, and you’re happy. Go 2-3, and you’re really happy. Go 3-2 or better, and your week is made.

This is more about helping to confirm or deny what you already believe, and it’s all about value, so …

Money Line: Louisiana -475, Georgia Southern +365

PICK: Georgia Southern

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Desperately begging for all forgiveness here for being so crass in the time of a global pandemic, but how much will the COVID issues on the Ragin’ Cajuns matter?

Georgia Southern went through problems of its own a few weeks ago, and it’s just now starting to get its team back. However, Louisiana struggled last week just to get by Georgia State in overtime and now it’s missing star RB Elijah Mitchell, among others. If the team is struggling with the Eagle option, and if the timing isn’t there, +365 could be a gift.

– Week 4 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

Money Line: Virginia Tech -250, NC State +200

PICK: NC State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

How sure are you that Virginia Tech is going to be ready to rumble right out of the gate?

NC State needed way too much to get by Wake Forest in its opener, but the offense worked and the defense got a game under its belt. As we’ve seen so far in 2020, conditioning is everything, and that one game might make a difference.

Virginia Tech is good enough to play for the ACC Championship if everything breaks right, and NC State hasn’t won in this series since 2004, but if you’re a believer that the Pack is getting back to pre-2019 form, +200 is a decent number.

– Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

Money Line: Georgia Tech -295, Syracuse +235

PICK: Syracuse

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Syracuse was the shot for the starts last week at a +1000 against Pitt, and while it didn’t come close to working out, at least the Orange didn’t embarrass themselves – they at least covered.

Georgia Tech beat Florida State in a weird clunker of an opener, and hung around with UCF for just over a half, but it’s the home opener for Syracuse against a team its own size. Pitt is good this year and North Carolina is great – the Orange should be a whole lot better this week.

They’re a better play as an underdog – +8 if you can get it – but a +235 in a relatively even game is great.

NEXT: The Top 2 Best Money Line Picks For Week 4 Are …