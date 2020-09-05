5 Best College Football Predictions: Money Line Picks Week 3

What five games appear to be the best bets and the best money line picks going into Week 3? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 3 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 3 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 3 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

– Week 3 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

– Week 3 5 Best College Picks: Point Totals

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

This is when you get to have some fun.

They’re the college football money line picks that can turn a clunker of a weekend into something remember – especially if you dove in hard on the Sun Belt vs. the Big 12 last weekend.

Below are the five best value pick ideas for the money line bets. Hit one of them, and yay. Hit two, and you’re good. Hit three or more, and kaboom – but only invest the same amount on every game if you’re buying in bulk.

Remember, value is a big part of this. High risk, high reward, but without being totally insane. This is more about helping to confirm or deny what you already believe, so …

Money Line: Duke -225, Boston College +190

PICK: Boston College +190

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Duke didn’t do much of anything in the opener against Notre Dame, but the defense did a decent job of keeping the game close. Boston College has yet to play, but it has good enough lines and enough talent under new head man Jeff Hafley to pull off an upset. At the very least, this should be a low-scoring game with BC never quite out of it, if at all.

– Week 3 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

Money Line: WKU -600, Liberty +450

PICK: Liberty +450

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

The Liberty starting 22 is good enough to hang with just about any Group of Five program, and a few Power Fivers. They have yet to play, and WKU has a game under its belt with last week’s loss to Louisville, but this shouldn’t be a shootout and the game shouldn’t get out of hand. Watch out for the Flames to still be in the game in the fourth quarter.

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

Money Line: Pitt -2000, Syracuse +1000

PICK: Syracuse +1000

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This is all about the high-end value if it happens to hit.

The Orange looked awful, off, and clunky in the 31-6 loss to North Carolina to open the season, and Pitt looked amazing from the start in a blowout over Austin Peay from the FCS world.

Don’t believe in any of them.

There’s a reason Syracuse is +1000 – the offensive line is awful going against one of the nation’s top defensive fronts. However, the Orange gave the Panthers a battle in a 27-20 loss last year. It wouldn’t be that insane to pull this off.

NEXT: The Top 2 Best Money Line Picks For Week 3 Are …