2020 Big Ten Schedules, Predictions For Every Game, Win Total Picks

With the new 8-game schedule, what’s going to happen this college football season in the Big Ten? Here are the schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
Big Ten Schedules, Predictions
2020 Preseason Big Ten Championship Prediction
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Big Ten East Schedules, Predictions
2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Indiana Preview
Oct. 24 Penn State L
Oct. 31 at Rutgers W
Nov. 7 Michigan L
Nov. 14 at Michigan State L
Nov. 21 at Ohio State L
Nov. 28 Maryland W
Dec. 5 at Wisconsin L
Dec. 12 Purdue W
Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern
2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-7
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7
2020 Maryland Preview
Oct. 24 at Northwestern L
Oct. 31 Minnesota L
Nov. 7 at Penn State L
Nov. 14 Ohio State L
Nov. 21 Michigan State L
Nov. 28 at Indiana L
Dec. 5 Michigan L
Dec. 12 Rutgers W
Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin
2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3
2020 Michigan Preview
Oct. 24 at Minnesota L
Oct. 31 Michigan State W
Nov. 7 at Indiana W
Nov. 14 Wisconsin W
Nov. 21 at Rutgers W
Nov. 28 Penn State W
Dec. 5 Maryland W
Dec. 12 at Ohio State L
Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue
2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
2020 Michigan State Preview
Oct. 24 Rutgers W
Oct. 31 at Michigan L
Nov. 7 at Iowa L
Nov. 14 Indiana W
Nov. 21 at Maryland W
Nov. 28 Northwestern W
Dec. 5 Ohio State L
Dec. 12 at Penn State L
Missed: Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin
2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1
2020 Ohio State Preview
Oct. 24 Nebraska W
Oct. 31 at Penn State L
Nov. 7 Rutgers W
Nov. 14 at Maryland W
Nov. 21 Indiana W
Nov. 28 at Illinois W
Dec. 5 at Michigan State W
Dec. 12 Michigan W
Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Penn State Preview
Oct. 24 at Indiana W
Oct. 31 Ohio State W
Nov. 7 Maryland W
Nov. 14 at Nebraska W
Nov. 21 Iowa L
Nov. 28 at Michigan L
Dec. 5 at Rutgers W
Dec. 12 Michigan State W
Missed: Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 0-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11
2020 Rutgers Preview
Oct. 24 at Michigan State L
Oct. 31 Indiana L
Nov. 7 at Ohio State L
Nov. 14 Illinois L
Nov. 21 Michigan L
Nov. 28 at Purdue L
Dec. 5 Penn State L
Dec. 12 at Maryland L
Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin