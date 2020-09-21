2020 Big Ten Schedules, Predictions For Every Game, Win Total Picks

With the new 8-game schedule, what’s going to happen this college football season in the Big Ten? Here are the schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Big Ten Schedules, Predictions

2020 Preseason Big Ten Championship Prediction

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Big Ten East Schedules, Predictions

2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7

2020 Indiana Preview

Oct. 24 Penn State L

Oct. 31 at Rutgers W

Nov. 7 Michigan L

Nov. 14 at Michigan State L

Nov. 21 at Ohio State L

Nov. 28 Maryland W

Dec. 5 at Wisconsin L

Dec. 12 Purdue W

Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern

2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 1-7

2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7

2020 Maryland Preview

Oct. 24 at Northwestern L

Oct. 31 Minnesota L

Nov. 7 at Penn State L

Nov. 14 Ohio State L

Nov. 21 Michigan State L

Nov. 28 at Indiana L

Dec. 5 Michigan L

Dec. 12 Rutgers W

Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3

2020 Michigan Preview

Oct. 24 at Minnesota L

Oct. 31 Michigan State W

Nov. 7 at Indiana W

Nov. 14 Wisconsin W

Nov. 21 at Rutgers W

Nov. 28 Penn State W

Dec. 5 Maryland W

Dec. 12 at Ohio State L

Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue

2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6

2020 Michigan State Preview

Oct. 24 Rutgers W

Oct. 31 at Michigan L

Nov. 7 at Iowa L

Nov. 14 Indiana W

Nov. 21 at Maryland W

Nov. 28 Northwestern W

Dec. 5 Ohio State L

Dec. 12 at Penn State L

Missed: Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1

2020 Ohio State Preview

Oct. 24 Nebraska W

Oct. 31 at Penn State L

Nov. 7 Rutgers W

Nov. 14 at Maryland W

Nov. 21 Indiana W

Nov. 28 at Illinois W

Dec. 5 at Michigan State W

Dec. 12 Michigan W

Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4

2020 Penn State Preview

Oct. 24 at Indiana W

Oct. 31 Ohio State W

Nov. 7 Maryland W

Nov. 14 at Nebraska W

Nov. 21 Iowa L

Nov. 28 at Michigan L

Dec. 5 at Rutgers W

Dec. 12 Michigan State W

Missed: Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Preseason Prediction: 0-8

2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11

2020 Rutgers Preview

Oct. 24 at Michigan State L

Oct. 31 Indiana L

Nov. 7 at Ohio State L

Nov. 14 Illinois L

Nov. 21 Michigan L

Nov. 28 at Purdue L

Dec. 5 Penn State L

Dec. 12 at Maryland L

Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

NEXT: Big Ten West Schedules, Predictions, Win Totals