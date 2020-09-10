10 Best College Football Predictions: Point Totals Week 2

What ten games appear to be the best bets and the best point total picks going into Week 2? Here you go. Enjoy.

Results So Far, Point Totals: 3-0

There aren’t a whole lot of games this week, and we really don’t know what we’re getting with a lot of these teams, so take all of this with a few grains of salt. However, the ten point totals that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

POINT TOTAL: 60

PICK: Over

The 60-point total is actually close to where this should be, and it might even go up just before game time. These two played a wild one last year with App State winning 56-51, but it’s not going to be that. Even so, the two offense still have plenty of pop, and the Mountaineers should be able to handle at least 40 points on their own. It’s all up to Charlotte. If you think it can get to 20, getting to 60 overall shouldn’t be a problem.

POINT TOTAL: 74.5

PICK: Under

Oh come on. It’s Texas Tech, it’s going to put up a gajillion points, and last week’s North Texas-Houston Baptist game got to 88 points. But now the Huskies have to play a Power Five program, look out. But …

Texas Tech might just shut down HBU. Most of the production last week against the Mean Green came late after getting down 50-17. Texas Tech should hit the 50 mark, but don’t be so sure that the Huskies will help out with the rest.

POINT TOTAL: 57.5

PICK: Under

These two got to 59 points in last year’s 38-21 Louisville win, but the WKU defense went on to be a rock throughout the rest of the season. 57.5 might not seem like much for a Louisville team that still has a questionable defense to go along with its high-powered offense, but believe in the Hilltoppers D to keep this from getting out of hand.

POINT TOTAL: 56

PICK: Under

That’s a LOT of points to get to for two teams that played to a 12-7 Coastal Carolina win last season. Is this when the Kansas offense starts to blow up on a consistent basis? Can Coastal Carolina get to at least 20 points? It’s not going to be 12-7, but be a wee bit stunned if both teams are able to make this some sort of a firefight.

POINT TOTAL: 43

PICK: Over

Do you think UTEP can score? It struggled to get to 24 points against Stephen F. Austin – needing a late touchdown to finally pull away a bit – but dealing with the Texas defense is a whole other matter. However, last year’s game against Texas Tech was a 38-3 loss – the Miners were able to keep the score down. Even so, Texas has the ability to take care of the 43 all on its own. If UTEP can get a touchdown, there’s no reason to worry. If it gets ten points, your gold.

