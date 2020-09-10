10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 4

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 4? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 4 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 4 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 4 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

– Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far ATS: 14-9

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

After going 8-2 last week, the ten lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

LINE: Texas -17.5

ATS PICK: Texas

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

You don’t want to get too high or too low over anyone’s opening game, especially when it’s against UTEP. However, Texas was razor-sharp from the start in the 59-3 win, and Texas Tech against Houston Baptist, wasn’t.

HBU QB Bailey Zappe fired at will on the Red Raider secondary and almost pulled out a late win. Until proven otherwise, assume there are issues with the Texas Tech defense.

It would be so Texas to follow up a performance like the one against the Miners with something sluggish, and yes, things get cranked up now that it’s a Big 12 game. For now, assume Texas is just that good.

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

LINE: Texas A&M -30.5

ATS PICK: Vanderbilt

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Call this a Read The 2020 College Football Season Room sort of pick. So far – in general – the openers have been ragged for everyone, and Texas A&M is likely going to go Texas A&M and be deliberate and methodical.

Vanderbilt is going to have issues offensively, but the defense has experience and just enough talent to keep this from being a total wipeout. As bad as the team was last year, it only lost one game by more than 30 – Florida 56-0. This year’s version is strong enough to put up a few points.

It’ll be an easy Aggie win, but the last time A&M won an SEC game by more than 30 points was in late October of 2012 against Auburn.

– Week 4 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

LINE: LSU -16.5

ATS PICK: Mississippi State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Just how sure are you that LSU reloaded?

This is going to be another amazing Tiger team, and it’s going to have a bit of a chip on its shoulder from all the naysayers pointing out all the lost talent, but this really is going to be a learning experience for almost the entire team.

Mississippi State is starting out a new era under Mike Leach, and it’s asking a whole lot to get the timing down of his offense right away against the defending national champs, but to harp on a theme throughout this week, teams don’t seem to be right in their opening games.

If LSU is air-tight and wins 31-3, tip your cap and go on your way, but Mississippi State isn’t that bad.

– Week 4 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

LINE: Tulane -3.5

ATS PICK: Tulane

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Which team is going to be more weird?

Southern Miss didn’t show up against South Alabama, lost its head coach, and then lost at home to Louisiana Tech.

Tulane put together a fantastic game if you combine the second half of the the 27-24 win over South Alabama and the first half of the 27-24 loss to Navy. There’s no passing from Keon Howard to get excited about, but the running game has been terrific, and the pass rush should be enough to be a bother.

Also, it’s Howard against his former Southern Miss team. Combine that, with trying to get past the debacle in the second half against Navy, and the intangibles are on Tulane’s side.

LINE: Florida -13.5

ATS PICK: Florida

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

The last three openers against FBS teams have been rocky for Florida.

It struggled to survive a mediocre Miami team last year, it did the unthinkable and lost to Kentucky in 2018, and it got whacked around by Michigan in 2017.

This will be a better Ole Miss team in Lane Kiffin’s first season, there will be a buzz – albeit, a modified one – being at home, and there’s a chance this stays close throughout in a good, tight battle.

However, Florida has the lines, it has the secondary, and it has the style to grind it out just enough to wear down the Rebels. It’s a stretch to say these Gators might be opening-day-clunker proof, but it’s built to rely on the power game if it has to.

You’ll have to sweat this out in a big way, but 13.5 is key here. 14 or more and there’s an issue.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Against The Spread, Week 4