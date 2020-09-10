10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 3

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 3? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 3 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 3 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 3 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

Results So Far ATS: 6-7

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

As we said last week, please … be kind.

Normally there are at least 50 FBS games to choose from at this time of year, and this week we have 16 after a few cancellations. This season we – along with everyone else – are flying a bit blind when it comes to teams just starting their seasons, so …

Whatever. No excuses.

The ten lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

LINE: NC State -1

ATS PICK: NC State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

It’s not the big primetime ACC game – that’s Miami at Louisville – but it’s one of the few late games on a smallish Saturday night. Wake Forest rolled in last year’s game 44-10, but NC State should have a far stronger defense, a much more effective offense, and it’s far more experienced. 2009 was the last time the Wolfpack lost a season-opener at home.

– Week 3 College Final Thoughts, Betting Advice

LINE: Baylor -4

ATS PICK: Baylor

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This is just pure, unadulterated snobbery, even if the Big 12 hasn’t exactly shown up large so far.

Houston has been prepping for this game for the last year – at least it spent most of last season tuning up for 2020 – and Baylor has a new head coach in Dave Aranda, a whole slew of new defensive parts, and just enough question marks to be concerning.

However, you’re getting the Power Five program only giving away four points at home, and while that didn’t exactly matter last weekend against the Sun Belt, there are still enough good parts from last year’s Baylor team to open up with a win.

– Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

LINE: SMU -14

ATS PICK: SMU

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Texas State was able to hang around with SMU in the opener to cover in a way-too-close 31-24 game, and North Texas went ballistic on a Houston Baptist team that gave Texas Tech a nightmare of a time.

The over on the 68 is the better play, but get ready for SMU to be a whole lot sharper than it was against the Bobcats with the passing game able to pull away late.

Over the last nine meetings between the two, North Texas is 5-4 +14 – with a few outright wins – but SMU won by 22 last year and should have the firepower to pull away late this time around.

– Week 3 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

LINE: Notre Dame -25.5

ATS PICK: Notre Dame

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Let’s Try This Again, Part 1.

More like, You Owe Us For Last Week.

Notre Dame was sluggish against Duke – it didn’t cover the 20 in a 27-13 win – but the USF defense isn’t nearly as strong as what the Blue Devils brought, and the Irish offense should be a bit sharper.

And that’s one of the other themes/beliefs throughout all of this. In this weirdest of offseasons, it’s going to take a bit for some of these teams to get their legs and their timing. Expect Notre Dame to get both of those back against a USF team that will have to run to keep this close, and won’t.

LINE: Oklahoma State -23

ATS PICK: Oklahoma State

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

This is a pick assuming that Oklahoma State really is just that good this year.

Tulsa really does have the experience, the offensive pop, and the upside to make this a bit of a battle, but if Oklahoma State is okay from the start, it has the talent and firepower to be a real, live contender for the Big 12 Championship and potentially the CFP.

I’s a bit concerning that the Cowboys only won by 19 last year – and again, this Tulsa team is better – but for what it’s worth, the OSU program blew past the 23 in the previous three games.

NEXT: Top 5 Picks Against The Spread, Week 3