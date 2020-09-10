10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 2

What ten college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 2? Here you go. Enjoy.

Results So Far ATS: 2-1

Normally there are a bazillion games to choose from in Week 2, but we’re working with a limited schedule, so the pickings are a bit slim. Whatever – there are no excuses here.

The ten lines that appear to be a wee bit favorable are …

LINE: Florida State -13

ATS PICK: Georgia Tech

Call this the We Don’t Really Know pick. We don’t really know just how much Georgia Tech improved over the offseason, if at all. We don’t really know with 100% certainty who the starting quarterback will be. We don’t really know just how sharp Florida State is under the new coaching staff. No, you don’t place bets when there are so many unknowns, but watch for the line to rise up to 14 just before kickoff. Georgia Tech should be just good enough to keep this from being ugly.

LINE: Kansas State -10.5

ATS PICK: Kansas State

Love teams that can control the tempo and make other teams change what they do. Kansas State will have the ball for at least 35 minutes, and it could be a whole lot more than that. Arkansas State is strong, but it won’t ever get into a groove.

When was the last time Kansas State lost a September home game to a Group of Five program? 2004 to Fresno State in a 45-21 blowout. When was the last time Kansas State failed to be a Group of Five program by fewer than 10.5 points? 17-13 over UCF in 2010.

In the last nine September home games against Gof5 programs, Kansas State is 9-0 by a combined score of 429-110 – roughly 48-12.

LINE: Clemson -33

ATS PICK: Wake Forest

33 points is a whole lot to give up to anyone, unless it’s to Clemson.

This is nothing more than taking a flier on a good, explosive home team that should be a little stronger than the line indicates in the opener. That’s not to say the Tigers won’t win in a blowout, but 33 seems a wee bit too large.

Consider this. Clemson’s ACC road opener was at Syracuse last season and it won 41-6. There weren’t any issues, and it was by more than 33, but it was close to it, and 2020 Wake Forest is better than 2019 Syracuse.

Clemson’s 2017 ACC road opener at a 26-point win over Louisville, 2016’s was a 19-point win over Georgia Tech, 2015 was a 3-point thriller over Louisville, and it lost to Florida State in 2014.

LINE: Notre Dame -20

ATS PICK: Notre Dame

Duke is a whole lot better this year, with a defense that should quietly be terrific and an offense – led by former Clemson QB Chase Brice – that can’t help but start to score more.

Notre Dame is going to want to make a big statement at home in its true ACC opener.

The Irish have the lines to take over the game right away, but it’s still going to be a battle to get to the 20 mark. Look past the 38-7 win over Duke last year – this year’s Irish team might need more work to get it done. It’ll take patience and some sweating late, but the line should be closer to 24ish.

LINE: Kansas -7

ATS PICK: Kansas

This is all about snobbery.

Coastal Carolina won 12-7 last season when Kansas just couldn’t seem to do much of anything quite right. Give the Chanticleers credit for pulling it off, and this year’s team does have some good parts, but …

The world is giving you a Power Five program -7 vs. a Sun Belt team that probably won’t go to a bowl game. On principle alone the spread is an insult.

