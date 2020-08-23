West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 West Virginia West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 By CollegeFootballNews.com 1 hour ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 1 hour ago West Virginia football schedule 2020 with the revised season. West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky Sept. 19 OPEN DATE Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State Oct. 3 Baylor Oct. 10 OPEN DATE Oct. 17 Kansas Oct. 24 at Texas Tech Oct. 31 Kansas State Nov. 7 at Texas Nov. 14 TCU Nov. 21 OPEN DATE Nov. 28 Oklahoma Dec. 5 at Iowa State West Virginia football game schedule, West Virginia football game schedule 2020, West Virginia football schedule, West Virginia football schedule 2020, West Virginia football schedule 2020 analysis, West Virginia football schedule game times, West Virginia football schedule prediction, West Virginia football schedule record, West Virginia football schedule results, West Virginia football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Schedules, Teams Conferences, West Virginia shares share tweet pin sms send email