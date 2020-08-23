West Virginia Football Schedule 2020

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020

West Virginia

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020

By 1 hour ago

By |

West Virginia football schedule 2020 with the revised season.

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 3 Baylor

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Kansas

Oct. 24 at Texas Tech

Oct. 31 Kansas State

Nov. 7 at Texas

Nov. 14 TCU

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 Oklahoma

Dec. 5 at Iowa State

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Schedules, Teams Conferences, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home