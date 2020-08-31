UAB vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs Central Arkansas prediction and game preview.

UAB vs Central Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Network: ESPN3

UAB (0-0) vs. Central Arkansas (1-0) Game Preview

Why Central Arkansas Will Win

The Bears got their warm-up game out of the way.

It wasn’t pretty, it took a whole lot of work, and there were way too many mistakes in the 24-17 win over Austin Peay, but QB Breylin Smith got hot late and the defense held on.

The UCA defensive front gave up a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, and that was about it. Austin Peay was only able to generate 77 rushing yards for the rest of the game as drive after drive stalled.

The UAB offensive front is fine, and the running game should be strong at times, but the Bears should be able to hold their own and be excellent on third downs.

Why UAB Will Win

UAB should get the snap right.

Austin Peay shot itself in the foot early on with a few bad snaps in the loss to UCA, and that changed around the tone and tenor of the game. UAB’s linebacking corps should be able to hold the Bear running game in check, and it should be able to generate more of a pass rush than the Governors were able to.

Central Arkansas failed time and again to keep the chains moving and had too many drives stall. The UAB defense might bend a bit, but as long as the offense comes up with a few early scores, the takeaways will come to halt the UCA attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect UAB to do a decent job of controlling the clock with the running game. At least, it’s going to do a better job than Austin Peay was able to do.

Spencer Brown will batter away early, the Blazers will connect on a few key third down chances, and the defense will clean up the rest. Breylin Smith and the UCA passing game will get just enough yards to keep this interesting, but they’ll pay for settling for field goals.

They’ll also pay for playing just four days after the season opener. UAB will own the fourth quarter.

UAB vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Line

UAB 30, Central Arkansas 16

Projected Line (official line not released): UAB -20

o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

