Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Texas Tech Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 By CollegeFootballNews.com 1 hour ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 1 hour ago Texas Tech football schedule 2020 with the revised season. Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Sept. 12 Houston Baptist Sept. 19 OPEN DATE Sept. 26 at Texas Tech Oct. 3 at Kansas State Oct. 10 at Iowa State Oct. 17 OPEN DATE Oct. 24 West Virginia Oct. 31 Oklahoma Nov. 7 at TCU Nov. 14 Baylor Nov. 21 OPEN DATE Nov. 28 at Oklahoma State Dec. 5 Kansas Texas Tech football game schedule, Texas Tech football game schedule 2020, Texas Tech football schedule, Texas Tech football schedule 2020, Texas Tech football schedule 2020 analysis, Texas Tech football schedule game times, Texas Tech football schedule prediction, Texas Tech football schedule record, Texas Tech football schedule results, Texas Tech football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Schedules, Teams Conferences, Texas Tech shares share tweet pin sms send email