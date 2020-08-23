Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020

Texas Tech

Texas Tech football schedule 2020 with the revised season.

Sept. 12 Houston Baptist

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at Texas Tech

Oct. 3 at Kansas State

Oct. 10 at Iowa State

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 West Virginia

Oct. 31 Oklahoma

Nov. 7 at TCU

Nov. 14 Baylor

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 at Oklahoma State

Dec. 5 Kansas

