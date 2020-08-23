TCU Football Schedule 2020

TCU

TCU football schedule 2020 with the revised season.

Sept. 12 SMU

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Iowa State

Oct. 3 at Texas

Oct. 10 Kansas State

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Oklahoma

Oct. 31 at Baylor

Nov. 7 Texas Tech

Nov. 14 at West Virginia

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 at Kansas

Dec. 5 Oklahoma State

