SEC Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

What’s going to happen this season in the SEC – if it’s able to make the season go? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game. 

2020 SEC Predictions

2020 Predicted SEC Finish

East
T1. Florida
T1. Georgia
T3. Kentucky
T3. South Carolina
T3. Tennessee
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt

West
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Auburn
4. Texas A&M
5. Mississippi State
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas

SEC Championship: Alabama over Florida

2020 SEC Team Previews
East Florida | Georgia | KentuckyMissouri
South Carolina | Tennessee | Vanderbilt
West Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | LSU
Miss State | Ole Miss | Texas A&M

2020 CFN SEC Preview
SEC Week 1 Instant Predictions

2020 Florida Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 11-2, 2018: 10-3
2020 Florida Preview

Sept. 26 at Ole Miss W
Oct. 3 South Carolina W
Oct. 10 at Texas A&M L
Oct. 17 LSU L
Oct. 24 Missouri W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Georgia (Jacksonville)  W
Nov. 14 Arkansas W
Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 28 Kentucky W
Dec. 5 at Tennessee W

2020 Georgia Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 12-2, 2018: 11-3
2020 Georgia Preview

Sept. 26 at Arkansas W
Oct. 3 Auburn W
Oct. 10 Tennessee W
Oct. 17 at Alabama L
Oct. 24 at Kentucky W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Florida (Jacksonville) L
Nov. 14 at Missouri W
Nov. 21 Mississippi State W
Nov. 28 at South Carolina W
Dec. 5 Vanderbilt W

2020 Kentucky Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-3
2020 Kentucky Preview

Sept. 26 at Auburn L
Oct. 3 Ole Miss W
Oct. 10 Mississippi State W
Oct. 17 at Tennessee L
Oct. 24 Georgia L
Oct. 31 at Missouri W
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Vanderbilt W
Nov. 21 at Alabama L
Nov. 28 at Florida L
Dec. 5 South Carolina W

2020 Missouri Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 2-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 6-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Missouri Preview

Sept. 26 Alabama L
Oct. 3 at Tennessee L
Oct. 10 at LSU L
Oct. 17 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 24 at Florida L
Oct. 31 Kentucky L
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Georgia L
Nov. 21 at South Carolina L
Nov 28 Arkansas W
Dec. 5 at Mississippi State L

2020 South Carolina Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 4-8, 2018: 7-6
2020 South Carolina Preview

Sept. 26 Tennessee W
Oct. 3 at Florida L
Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt W
Oct. 17 Auburn W
Oct. 24 at LSU L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Texas A&M W
Nov. 14 at Ole Miss L
Nov. 21 Missouri W
Nov. 28 Georgia L
Dec. 5 at Kentucky L

2020 Tennessee Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Tennessee Preview

Sept. 26 at South Carolina L
Oct. 3 Missouri W
Oct. 10 at Georgia L
Oct. 17 Kentucky W
Oct. 24 Alabama L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Arkansas W
Nov. 14 Texas A&M W
Nov. 21 at Auburn L
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt  W
Dec. 5 Florida L

2020 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 1-9
2019: 3-9, 2018: 6-7
2020 Vanderbilt Preview

Sept. 26 at Texas A&M L
Oct. 3 LSU L
Oct. 10 South Carolina L
Oct. 17 at Missouri L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Ole Miss W
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State  L
Nov. 14 at Kentucky L
Nov. 21 Florida L
Nov. 28 Tennessee  L
Dec. 5 at Georgia L

