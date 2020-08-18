SEC Predictions For Every Game: 2020 Revised Football Schedule

What’s going to happen this season in the SEC – if it’s able to make the season go? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
2020 SEC Predictions
2020 Predicted SEC Finish
East
T1. Florida
T1. Georgia
T3. Kentucky
T3. South Carolina
T3. Tennessee
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt
West
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Auburn
4. Texas A&M
5. Mississippi State
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas
SEC Championship: Alabama over Florida
2020 SEC Team Previews
East Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | Missouri
South Carolina | Tennessee | Vanderbilt
West Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | LSU
Miss State | Ole Miss | Texas A&M
– 2020 CFN SEC Preview
– SEC Week 1 Instant Predictions
2020 Florida Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 11-2, 2018: 10-3
2020 Florida Preview
Sept. 26 at Ole Miss
W
Oct. 3 South Carolina W
Oct. 10 at Texas A&M L
Oct. 17 LSU L
Oct. 24 Missouri W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Georgia (Jacksonville) W
Nov. 14 Arkansas W
Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 28 Kentucky W
Dec. 5 at Tennessee W
2020 Georgia Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 12-2, 2018: 11-3
2020 Georgia Preview
Sept. 26 at Arkansas
W
Oct. 3 Auburn W
Oct. 10 Tennessee W
Oct. 17 at Alabama L
Oct. 24 at Kentucky W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Florida (Jacksonville) L
Nov. 14 at Missouri W
Nov. 21 Mississippi State W
Nov. 28 at South Carolina W
Dec. 5 Vanderbilt W
2020 Kentucky Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-3
2020 Kentucky Preview
Sept. 26 at Auburn L
Oct. 3 Ole Miss W
Oct. 10 Mississippi State W
Oct. 17 at Tennessee L
Oct. 24 Georgia L
Oct. 31 at Missouri W
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Vanderbilt W
Nov. 21 at Alabama L
Nov. 28 at Florida L
Dec. 5 South Carolina W
2020 Missouri Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 2-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 6-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Missouri Preview
Sept. 26 Alabama L
Oct. 3 at Tennessee L
Oct. 10 at LSU L
Oct. 17 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 24 at Florida L
Oct. 31 Kentucky L
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Georgia L
Nov. 21 at South Carolina L
Nov 28 Arkansas W
Dec. 5 at Mississippi State L
2020 South Carolina Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 4-8, 2018: 7-6
2020 South Carolina Preview
Sept. 26 Tennessee
W
Oct. 3 at Florida L
Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt W
Oct. 17 Auburn W
Oct. 24 at LSU L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Texas A&M W
Nov. 14 at Ole Miss L
Nov. 21 Missouri W
Nov. 28 Georgia L
Dec. 5 at Kentucky L
2020 Tennessee Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Tennessee Preview
Sept. 26 at South Carolina L
Oct. 3 Missouri W
Oct. 10 at Georgia L
Oct. 17 Kentucky W
Oct. 24 Alabama L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Arkansas W
Nov. 14 Texas A&M W
Nov. 21 at Auburn L
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt W
Dec. 5 Florida L
2020 Vanderbilt Football Schedule
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 1-9
2019: 3-9, 2018: 6-7
2020 Vanderbilt Preview
Sept. 26 at Texas A&M L
Oct. 3 LSU L
Oct. 10 South Carolina L
Oct. 17 at Missouri L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Ole Miss W
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State L
Nov. 14 at Kentucky L
Nov. 21 Florida L
Nov. 28 Tennessee L
Dec. 5 at Georgia L