SEC Football Schedule: 5 Things That Matter

The SEC football schedule for this craziest of 2020 seasons is out. Here are the 5 things that matter from the new slate.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

5. Open Dates

The Big Ten might not be doing the 2020 fall football thing anymore, but at least its schedule seemed to be a little more – let’s put it this way – realistic.

The Big Ten had built-in fail-safe weeks at the end, just in case there needed to be a postponement for any possible issue due to a coronavirus outbreak. The conference – and this turned out to be a part of its problem – was also supposed to start three weeks earlier than the SEC. That allowed the schedule to be spread out more.

The SEC has one big open date in early November when six teams are off, and four are off on October 31st and four are resting on October 24th.

And that’s it.

2020 SEC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

East Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | Missouri

South Carolina | Tennessee | Vanderbilt

West Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | LSU

Miss State | Ole Miss | Texas A&M

CFN Preview 2020: All Team Previews

However this is going to work, the SEC is going to pound right through with a ten-game schedule in 11 weeks, with almost no margin for any error.

The almost part of that comes from the SEC Championship. If it’s played on December 19th, then December 12th could be used as a make-up week in case something goes wrong. But if the SEC Championship is on the 12th, there might be a total mess if one of the league’s stars ends up missing a week or two along the way.

This could get particularly ugly for …

NEXT: Alabama vs. Auburn