SEC Football Schedule 2020 All-SEC Composite. 10 Most Interesting Games

The modified version of the 2020 SEC football schedule with the week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

SEC Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Ten Most Interesting SEC games

1. Alabama at LSU, Nov. 14

2. Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville) , Nov. 7

3. Auburn at Alabama, Nov. 28

4. Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 17

5. LSU at Auburn, Oct. 31

6. LSU at Texas A&M, Nov. 28

7. Texas A&M at Alabama, Oct. 3

8. Florida at Texas A&M, Oct. 10

9. Florida at Tennessee, Dec. 5

10. Texas A&M at Auburn, Dec. 5

SEC Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Georgia at Arkansas

SEC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Texas A&M at Alabama

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Missouri at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Mississippi State

SEC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Alabama at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Auburn

SEC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 17

Georgia at Alabama

LSU at Florida

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Tennessee

Auburn at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Missouri

SEC Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Missouri at Florida

Auburn at Ole Miss

SEC Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 31

LSU at Auburn

Mississippi State at Alabama

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Texas A&M

SEC Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Nov. 7

Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Tennessee at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

SEC Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Nov. 14

Alabama at LSU

Auburn at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Florida

SEC Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Nov. 21

Tennessee at Auburn

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Alabama

Missouri at South Carolina

Florida at Vanderbilt

LSU at Arkansas

SEC Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 28

Auburn at Alabama

LSU at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Missouri

SEC Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Dec. 5

Florida at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Auburn

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Alabama at Arkansas

SEC Championship

Saturday, Dec. 12 or 19

SEC Championship