SEC Schedule Opponents Announced. Who Does Everyone Play? Who Is Missed?

The SEC announced the opponents for the 2020 season. Who does everyone play, and who is missed from the other division?

SEC East

Florida

Games vs. West: Arkansas, LSU, at Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Missed From West: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State

Georgia

Games vs. West: at Alabama, at Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State

Missed From West: LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Kentucky

Games vs. West: at Alabama, at Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss

Missed From West: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M

Missouri

Games vs. West: Alabama, Arkansas, at LSU, at Mississippi State

Missed From West: Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

South Carolina

Games vs. West: Auburn, at LSU, at Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Missed From West: Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State

Tennessee

Games vs. West: Alabama, at Auburn, at Arkansas, Texas A&M

Missed From West: LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State

Vanderbilt

Games vs. West: LSU, at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Missed From West: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn

SEC West

Alabama

Games vs. East: Georgia, Kentucky, at Missouri, at Tennessee

Missed From East: Florida, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Arkansas

Games vs. East: at Florida, Georgia, at Missouri, Tennessee

Missed From East: Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Auburn

Games vs. East: at Georgia, Kentucky, at South Carolina, Tennessee

Missed From East: Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt

LSU

Games. vs. East: at Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Missed From East: Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee

Mississippi State

Games vs. East: at Georgia, at Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt

Missed From East: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee

Ole Miss

Games vs. East: Florida, at Kentucky, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Missed From East: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee

Texas A&M

Games vs. East: Florida, at South Carolina, at Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Missed From East: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

