Preview 2020: College Football News All-ACC Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News All-ACC Team & Top 30 players.

2020 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State

Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest

Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami

North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech

2020 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jr. Clemson

He was the No. 1, superstar, can’t-miss, this-is-the-franchise-guy-who-might-possibly-be-better-than-Deshuan-Watson recruit for the program in 2018, and in his time all he’s been able to do is lead the team to two ACC championships, two national title appearances, one national championship, and with a fairly decent 29-1 record in the 30 games he has been a part of.

And now, he’s embracing the role of college football legend, Face of the Franchise, and all-around leader to a grander scale both on and off the field. Thanks to the silly rules that make a player wait for three years after high school to be eligible for the NFL Draft, he’s still around for at least one more year.

Enjoy.

2020 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year

DT Marvin Wilson, Sr. Florida State

The new era of Florida State football needs a star leader to work around and be the main voice for the team, and the 6-5, 311-pound Wilson was that off the field this offseason and he’ll be a star again on it.

Very quick, very tough, and with the ability to be a true anchor for the defensive front, he can get behind the line – with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for for loss last season – along with 44 tackles. Everything is going to work around him.

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team: Offense

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Jr. Clemson

RB – Travis Etienne, Sr. Clemson

RB – Javian Hawkins, Soph. Louisville

WR – Tutu Atwell, Jr. Louisville

WR – Dazz Newsome, Sr. North Carolina

TE – Brevin Jordan, Jr. Miami

OT – Liam Eichenberg, Sr. Notre Dame

OG – Bryce Hargrove, Sr. Pitt

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Sr. Pitt

OG – Lecitus Smith, Jr.

OT – Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team: Defense

DE – Carlos Basham, Sr. Wake Forest

DT – Tyler Davis, Soph. Clemson

DT – Marvin Wilson, Sr. Florida State

DE – Quincy Roche, Sr. Miami

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Sr. Virginia Tech

LB – Max Richardson, Sr. Boston College

LB – Chazz Surratt, Sr. North Carolina

CB – Derion Kendrick, Jr. Clemson

S – Andre Cisco, Sr. Syracuse

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Sr. Florida State

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Jr. Florida State

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team: Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Jr. Wake Forest

P – Trenton Gill, Jr. NC State

KR – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Jr.

PR – Amari Rodgers, Sr.

